VOTE NOW: And make Murphy Ireland's Nose of Tralee for 2019!

Forget about the Rose of Tralee, it's the Pet Sitters Ireland Nose of Tralee competition that really matters!

Pictured is Murphy the weimaraner, he’s Leitrim’s representative for the Nose of Tralee 2019.

Murphy is a true character and a gentle soul with the best personality everyone that meets him falls in love with him... he’s cheeky mischievous and strong willed. He’s loves cuddles and he’s the biggest heat theif... Murphy loves road trips anywhere from the nature trail to the beach as long as he’s with you he’s happy, he’s not a fan of getting his paws wet but he loves to chase the seagulls. He's one very adorable dog and we think Murphy who’s flying the flag for lovely Leitrim, should take home the title of Ireland's Nose of Tralee this year. To help make sure that Murphy wins vote for him online here

Voting is open until 5pm on August 27, so get voting now!