Wednesday, August 21

Some spot flooding possible as rain set to return to Leitrim, Cavan, Sligo and Roscommon

Leitrim Observer Reporter

And the rain is back.....

Wednesday, August 21 will start off mostly dry and cloudy. A band of rain will move in from the west with all areas covered by the afternoon. Spot flooding is likely as the heavy rain turns persistent. A clearance will set in later this evening with some late sunshine and moderating winds. Highest temperatures of 15 to 16 degrees, in fresh to strong southwest breezes.