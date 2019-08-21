Deaths in Leitrim, Wednesday, August 21, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Jim Maguire, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, Cavan



Late of Freer Road, Aston, Birmingham, England. Peacefully, in Birmingham.

Jim's remains will repose at his niece Ann's residence, Aughnakelly, Swanlinbar, on this Thurday, 22nd August, from 4pm to 8pm and on Friday from 3pm to 6pm. House private at all other times. His remains will arrive at Saint Mary's Church, Swanlinbar, on Friday at 9pm. Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11am and burial afterwards in Saint Naile's Old Cemetery, Kinawley.

Rose McKeown (née McCaffrey), 31 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Fermanagh

McKeown, Rose (nee McCaffrey) 18 August 2019 at The Tilery Care Home, Florencecourt, late of 31 Lattone Road, Belcoo, Co Fermanagh. Loving mother of Kieran (Cathy)(Waterford), Oonagh (London), Larry (Pauline)(Belcoo) and Carmel (Seamus)(Westport). Predeceased by her husband Laurence.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St Patrick's Church, Holywell, Belcoo with burial in the adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by loving sons and daughters, son-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, nephews, nieces and entire family circle and friends.

Mary McGowan, Laughta, Kinlough, Leitrim

Removal of remains on Wednesday morning, to arrive at St. Aidan's Church, Kinlough, for 11am Funeral Mass. Burial afterwards in St. Aidan's Cemetery. House private on the morning of the funeral, please.

May they all Rest in Peace.

