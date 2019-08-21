Leitrim people ‘stuck in hospital waiting on home help hours to be discharged'

Leitrim Sinn Féin Deputy Martin Kenny said the Home Help issue is “not going away” in Leitrim or nationally.



He said he knows a “number of cases of Leitrim people stuck in hospital waiting for home help packages so they can be discharged.”



As of May 31, 2019 there were 230 people on a waiting list for Home Help hours in Sligo Leitrim. Deputy Kenny said this will have increased over summer as the list just keeps getting longer.



Roscommon TD Denis Naughten stated last week: “There has been a spike of up to 40% in the number of older people occupying hospital beds this August as a result of the lack of availability of home help.”

“From feedback I have received from hospital bed managers, there is a reduction in the availability of home help which is leading to a spike in the number of people who are fit to leave hospital but have nowhere to go.”



Deputy Kenny agrees with Denis Naughten's statistics and said sometimes elderly people who have home help hours, go into hospital and when they return actually lose some of their hours.

The Aughavas man said home help is a “major issue” in Sligo/ Leitrim with an aging population here.

He also said he has copies of letters from the HSE to constituents pushing them into private home help. Applicants are told they are “approved hours but waiting on funding.”



On top of the shortage of hours, Martin Kenny understands there are issues with the HSE not replacing home help staff that retire or leave and also there have been problems with the new Home Help contracts.

Earlier this year in Leitrim former Sinn Féin councillor Caroline Mulvey announced that she had been informed that the HSE budget for home help hours had already been “spent” for 2019 and there would be no allocation of extra hours for new or existing patients this year.



The HSE has said they are providing more home help hours than last year, but there are calls for additional hours to be awarded immediately.

