Ireland’s first Woodland Festival in Killegar this Sunday, August 25

Come see the wood from the trees is the theme of Ireland’s inaugural Free Woodland Festival in the Killegar Estate, Carrigallen this Sunday, August 25 from 12 to 6pm.

A jam packed fun filled day of woodland demonstrations, walks, talks, family events, trade stands etc waits for you there. The Woodland Festival has something for everyone. If you are interested in learning how to identify different trees growing around you then make sure to attend the Tree Identification walk or talk.

If you want to hone your survival skills make sure you make it to Western Bushcraft for tips covering the four key elements of survival – food, water, shelter and fire. Along the way you can pop in to the Timber Tasks Tent to learn how to maintain and sharpen your chainsaw, equipment you need, how to plant a tree, some of the common tree diseases to watch out for or how you know your trees are healthy and how to keep them healthy.

This leads to the Woodland Improvement area where there is a demo set up in a thinned and unthinned Oak and Ash stand, why you would thin these areas and how to do so, how to high prune your trees and finally in this area there will be mechanical timber extraction using small scale machinery as well as live bovine extraction, for low impact log removal.

Back to the main courtyard you pass the Hurley Ash stand where a Hurley Ash manufacturer will show you what he looks for when buying local native Ash and how to make them in to Hurley’s. And of course not forgetting the all-important children’s area where we have the delightful Fuinnseog Woodland Games, bouncy castles and face painting, all free for the children. Just behind this area is the location of the Scavenger Hunt where children (and adults too) can hunt for woodland treasures, forms can be got from Western Forestry Co-op stand in the Info stand tent and when you have found all your treasures bring them back and enter in to a competition to win a €50 One for All Voucher.

Across from the Children’s area we are delighted to have Woodland Crafts area showing skills that were nearly lost including wattle fencing, Oak stakes, charcoal and thatching scallops, they will be delighted to talk to you about their craft. In the main courtyard we have the Market Trader area with a selection of local wood and craft bases businesses and the Information Stands which include organisations such as Crann, Pro Silva, Teagasc, Woodlands of Ireland etc providing information on woodlands, trees, forest management etc.

There will be food stalls and a picnic area at the front of the house along with a marquee for the Woodland Talks. Past the house there is a mobile sawmill demonstrating how to make your own wood planks or boards. There is a beautiful old Oak Grove well worth a walk to admire the beauty and stamina of these wonderful tall, strong trees. Local wood based businesses will show the products they make from wood supporting local jobs including a wood chipping demo and finally a walk past the lake and the “old man of the woods” tree sculpture will be the conifer thinning for any forest owners who would like to discuss commercial forest management.

This is a day for everyone to come and see all that is good about woodlands and trees. It is organised by Western Forestry Co-op and funded by the Department of Agriculture. Please be advised this is an outdoor event so appropriate clothing and footwear is advisable, there is a festival map and event schedule on our website and all areas will be signposted on the day, we look forward to seeing you there. See www.woodlandfestival.ie

