Communities and schools in Leitrim to benefit from €279,664 in CLÁR funding

Senator Frank Feighan has welcomed €279,664 in safety measures and play areas funding for eight community and school projects in Leitrim under the CLÁR programme. The funding has been announced by my colleague Michael Ring, Minister for Rural and Community Development.

“This latest round of funding under the Clár Programme is being allocated for safety measures in schools and local communities, and for the upgrade of new play areas. These projects announced today will help improve the safety around schools and within the wider community and also provide children a place to explore and develop through play.

“The recipients are as follows:

McDermott Terrace Residents Association, Footpaths - €27,000

Mohill Community Network, Footpaths and lighting - €36,007.88

Fatima NS Cloone, Pedestrian crossing and upgrade of road markings - €20,700

Drumkeeran Sports & Leisure, Upgrade of carpark - €25,573.94

Carrigallen Vocational School, Pedestrian crossing - €49,500

Leitrim Village Development , Footpath and public lighting - €46,134

Scoil Chlann Naofa Ballinamore, Upgrade of existing sports area to MUGA facility - €50,000

Shannonside Community Childcare Centre Road markins, Child safety signs and pedestrian crossing -€24,750

“Minister Ring has informed me that this is a first round announcement and further projects may be announced if additional funding becomes available, as a result of savings elsewhere in his Department.

“Through the Clár Programme and other supports under the Action Plan of Rural Development, such as the Rural Recreation programme and the Town and Village Renewal Scheme, Fine Gael will continue working hard to support the economic and social development of communities in rural Ireland.”