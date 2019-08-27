Rain, rain and more rain for Sligo, Leitrim, Roscommon and Cavan today

Today, Tuesday, August 27 will be cloudy, with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Top temperatures will range 15 to 18 Celsius, mildest in the east. Light to moderate southerly breezes in most parts but light north to northwest breezes will gradually develop during the day.

TONIGHT

Further outbreaks of rain and drizzle will continue to occur early tonight, but a transition to clear spells and isolated showers will extend from the west overnight. Lows of 9 to 11 degrees in light or moderate north to northwest or variable breezes.