Enquiries ongoing into alleged Drumkeerin assault

Gardai in Leitrim are appealing for witnesses to an alleged assault which took place in Drumkeerin in the early hours of last Monday morning, August 26.

According to Gardai, a young man understood to be from the Dromahair area, received an injury in an incident which occurred at about 1.37am in the Marquee at Drumkeerin GAA Grounds.

The man was taken to Sligo University Hospital and later transferred to Beaumont Hospital, Dublin, where he remains.

A garda spokesperson said a number of people were present at the time and they are appealing for witnesses to contact Manorhamilton Garda Station on 071-9820620.

No arrests have been made but enquiries are ongoing.