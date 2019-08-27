Investigations continue into two Carrick fires

Gardai in Carrick-on-Shannon are investigating two fires that occurred in close proximity in the town last Sunday night, August 25.

A car was burned out at the rear of The Bush Hotel while a fire also broke out on the nearby construction site of the new medical centre in the town.

Carrick-on-Shannon Fire Service attended both scenes.

Gardai say they are examining the town's CCTV system and are following a number of lines of enquiry.

They are appealing for any witnesses who saw anyone acting suspiciously in the vicinity last Sunday night to contact them in Carrick-on-Shannon on 071-9650510.