What has the weather in store for us for Wednesday, August 28?

Today, Wednesday, August 28 will bring a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. Some of the showers may turn heavy in the afternoon and early evening, with the slight risk of thunder. Highs of 15 to 17 Celsius in light to moderate westerly breezes, backing southwest later in the day.

TONIGHT

Wednesday night showers will become isolated and it will be mostly dry with good clear spells. However, later in the night, cloud will increase from the west and outbreaks of rain will develop in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of 8 to 12 degrees in light southwesterly breezes increasing moderate towards morning.