Hands for life CPR awareness training in Drumshanbo this September

Following on from the Leitrim defibrillator mapping project being shortlisted at national level in the Chambers Ireland Excellence Awards, Leitrim PPN is now proud to host Hands for Life CPR Awareness training in The Mayflower Community Centre, Drumshanbo on Thursday, September 12 next. There are three sessions at 4pm, 5.30pm and 7pm.

Training is free and lasts about an hour. Hands For Life is supported by Abbott and ESB Networks. The Hands for Life programme is an Irish Heart Foundation initiative to save lives and brings training to communities throughout the country.

The training includes a practical element of performing CPR on a manikin and the course is delivered by an experienced Irish Heart Foundation instructor.

Register at www.HandsForLife.ie You will need to register and login.

Alternatively, contact Leitrim PPN at info@leitrimppn.ie or call 0719620005 Ext 555 and we can register you.