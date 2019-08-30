Rain, rain and more rain today for Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo and Cavan

Today will be a wet day with persistent rain in most parts. A Status Yellow weather warning remains in place until 6am on Saturday morning. Highest temperatures of 17 or 18 degrees. Rather windy still with ongoing fresh to strong southwest winds. The winds will ease somewhat during the afternoon.

TONIGHT

Tonight there will be further heavy rain with spot flooding in the west. Towards morning it will become drier from the west. Lowest temperatures of 9 to 11 degrees. Moderate to fresh southerly winds will turn westerly later.