Leitrim has a new millionaire as ticketholder wins €1 million

While the much anticipated clash of Dublin and Kerry in yesterday's All Ireland Football Final may have ended in stalemate, it was a lucky player from Co. Leitrim who has had the biggest win of the day after they scooped the €1 million top prize in today's Daily Million draw.

The National Lottery is now appealing for all its Daily Million players in Co. Leitrim to check their tickets after they matched all six lucky numbers to win the €1 million prize.

The winning numbers from yesterday's 2pm Daily Million Draw were: 02, 12, 14, 19, 26, 37 and the bonus number was 27.

A spokesperson for the National Lottery said: “ In 2019 alone, there has been a total of 11 top prize winners of the Daily Million and Daily Million Plus games including six new millionaires.”

“We encourage all of our Daily Million players from Leitrim to check their tickets carefully. If you are this lucky winner, please sign the back of the ticket and contact our prize claims team on 01 836 4444, and we will make arrangements for you to come to the National Lottery to collect your prize”.

Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

