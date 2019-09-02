Deaths in Leitrim - Monday, September 2, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Sarah Talbot, Corbally, Carrick-on-Shannon, Leitrim



Sarah Talbot, Corbally, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co.Leitrim. Sunday 1st September. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family. Martin, Bernie, Leona, Conor, Sean, Óisín, Constanze, loving family and friends. Private Cremation for family only. House strictly private, please.

Philomena (Phil) Sweeney (née Gilligan), Lower Main Street, Manorhamilton, Leitrim



The death has occurred of Philomena Sweeney, known as Phil, of Sweeney's Bar, Lower Main Street, Manorhamilton, Co Leitrim. Peacefully, in the loving care of the staff of Arus Breffni Nursing Unit, Manorhamilton. Predeceased by her husband Myles and her sister Carmel Connolly (Kinlough). Sadly missed by her loving family; Seán (Kinlough), Mary Rafter (Castleblaney), Jacqueline (Manorhamilton) and Paul (Sligo), son in law Martin, daughters in law Phyllis and Ann, by her grandchildren Siobhan and Fergal Rafter and Killian and Connor Sweeney, nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday evening from 6.30pm to 8pm with removal to St Clare's Church, Manorhamilton arriving at 8.30pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 1pm followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to Arus Breffni Patient Comfort Fund.

James Cull, Tullynaha, Arigna, Roscommon / Drumshanbo, Leitrim

James Cull, Tullynaha, Arigna, Co. Roscommon. August 30th 2019, suddenly, Beloved son of Claire and the late Oweney and brother of Leah and Brian. Sadly missed by his heartbroken mother, sister, brother, girlfriend Linda, grandfather Paddy, great- uncle Tom, aunts, uncles, cousins, extended family, neighbours and his many friends. Removal to the Church of the Immaculate Conception of the B.V.M., Arigna, on Monday morning for Mass of Christian Burial at 12 noon. Interment afterwards in the adjoining Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu to North West S.T.O.P. Suicide Prevention.



Eugene Owens, Drumdoney, Derrylin, Fermanagh / Keadue, Roscommon

Eugene Owens, Drumdoney, Derrylin, Co Fermanagh, peacefully, Saturday 31st August 2019, dear brother of Moira (Derrylin), Angela O'Shea (Kerry), Kathleen Mattimoe (Keadue, Co Roscommon). Brother of late Bridie and Francie. Remains reposing at his home until removal on Monday morning at 10.30 am to arrive for 11 am Mass in St Ninnidh's Church, Derrylin, followed by burial in adjoining cemetery. Deeply regretted by his sorrowing sisters, nephews, nieces & extended family circle.

Denis McGovern, Knockateemore, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, Waterford / Dromahair, Leitrim

McGovern; Knockateemore, Abbeyside, Dungarvan, County Waterford and formerly of Dromahair, County Leitrim, 29th August 2019, peacefully, at University Hospital Waterford, Denis, deeply mourned and sadly missed by his sons Wesley and Desmond, daughters Pauline and Melisa, daughter-in-law Tracey, sons-in-law Peter and Pat, grandchildren Sophie, Holly, Cara and Charlie, sisters Myra and Pamela, brother Brendan, brothers-in-law Desmond and Michael, sister-in-law Eileen, nephews, nieces extended family, relatives, friends and neighbours. Denis is predeceased by his beloved wife Rita (nee Hickey), parents Thomas and Rose, brothers Austin, Paddy and John Joe, sisters Veronica, Frances, Etna, Kathleen and Agnes. Reposing at Removal on Monday morning, 2nd September, at 10.15 a.m. to St. Bartholomew's Church, Piltown, Kinsalebeg for Requiem Mass at 11 a.m. Interment afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Peter McManus, Cluain Óir, Manorhamilton, Leitrim / Blacklion, Cavan

The death has occurred of Peter McManus, Cluain Óir, Manorhamilton and formerly of Edenmore, Blacklion, Co. Cavan. Predeceased by his son Declan. Sadly missed by his wife Rita, by his sons Austin, Mervyn and Raymond, his sisters Mary (USA) and Peggy (USA), his brother John (Edenmore), nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Reposing at Our Lady's Hospital Chapel, Manorhamilton on Monday evening from 5pm to 6.15pm with removal to St Patrick's Church, Killinagh, Blacklion arriving at 7pm. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to North West Hospice. House private please.

Pat Compton, Newtown, Strokestown, Roscommon

(Building Contractor) Peacefully at Roscommon University Hospital. Beloved husband of Pauline and much loved father of Joseph, Kieran, Oliver and Patricia. He will be sadly missed by his sorrowing wife and family, daughters-in-law Marie and Valerie, grandchildren, sisters Mary Fox and Kathleen Geoghegan, nephews and nieces, brother-in-law, sister-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends. Reposing at McHugh's Funeral Home, Strokestown, on Monday, September 2nd, from 5pm followed by removal at 8pm to Strokestown Parish Church. Funeral Mass on Tuesday, September 3rd, at 11am. Burial afterwards in the local cemetery.

Kathleen Tuite (née Mc Dermott), Tara View, Follistown, Navan, Meath / Arigna, Roscommon

Formerly of Crosshill, Agrina, Co. Roscommon. Peacefully, in the loving care of her family and staff of St. Peter's Nursing Home, Sea Road, Castlebellingham, Co Louth. Predeceased by her husband Patrick (Oldcastle). Kathleen will be very sadly missed by her son Dermot, daughters Margaret, Deirdre & Bernadette, her daughter in law Niamh, son in law Stephen, grand children Peter, Jennifer & Lauren, brothers in law, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives & friends. Reposing in St. Joseph's Chapel of Rest, Old Johnstown, Navan (Eircode C15 C425) on Tuesday from3pm with removal at 6.15pm to arrive at the Church of the Nativity of Our Lady, Johnstown, for 7pm. Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am. Burial afterwards in Oldcastle Cemetery.

May they all Rest in Peace.