Rain this morning but better weather this afternoon in Leitrim

Outbreaks of rain today, persistent at times in the morning. It will become drier and brighter in the afternoon. Highest temperatures of 15 to 17 degrees. Breezy with fresh southwest winds, strong along the coast.

TONIGHT

Rain at times again in coastal areas tonight. Further inland it will be largely dry. Lowest temperatures of 12 to 14 degrees in moderate southwest winds.

TOMORROW

Tomorrow Tuesday will continue mostly cloudy with outbreaks of rain through the day. The rain will be mostly light with good dry intervals as well. Highest temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in moderate or fresh westerly winds.