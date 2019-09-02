5G protest expected outside Leitrim County Council meeting today

Members of the Stop 5G’ groups are to protest outside of the offices of Leitrim County Council in Carrick-on-Shannon this morning before the regular council meeting.

Protests are also expected in Sligo today before the county council meeting. A number of issues have been raised over the last number of months in relation to the installation of masts in the region.

An information public meeting was held in Carrick-on-Shannon recently and was well attended.

The group say there is not enough information available on the possible negative health affects having the masts so close to residential areas, schools and crèches.

Also read: Campaigners say that more research is needed before 5G is rolled out