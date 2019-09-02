Lottery lightning strikes again for lucky Leitrim store

A small convenience store in the centre of a North Leitrim village is fast becoming a lottery gold mine for the 1,000 inhabitants of Kinlough, following Sunday’s €1 million Daily Million top prize win. Since 2006, the lucky Spar store has amassed National Lottery top prize winning tickets to the value of almost €13 million.

The National Lottery is now appealing for all its Daily Million players in Kinlough, Co. Leitrim to check their tickets after they matched all six lucky numbers to win the €1 million prize on Sunday’s 2pm Daily Million draw.

The owner of the lucky Spar store in Kinlough, Noel McGowan hit national headlines in August 2016 when he sold a winning Lotto ticket worth €11.1 million which was finally claimed by a syndicate from Co. Leitrim.

Speaking after learning of his latest €1 million win this morning, he said: “It’s absolutely incredible that my customers in a small village such as Kinlough are famous for hitting National Lottery jackpots. For such a small population, we have defied all of the odds already but to have another customer who has become a millionaire over the weekend is really special for us. Following the last couple of big wins, we’ve had quite a few tourists visit the store to specifically buy a lottery ticket in the hope that our luck might rub off on them. The majority of our customers are local however so we have our fingers crossed that the winner is somebody from the village,” he said.

The winning numbers from Sunday’s 2pm Daily Million Draw were: 02, 12, 14, 19, 26, 37 and the bonus number was 27.

So far this year, there have been 11 top prize winners of the Daily Million and Daily Million Plus games including six winners of the Daily Million top prize of €1 million. Daily Million draws take place twice a day, seven days a week at 2pm and 9pm and costs just €1 per play.

List of top prize National Lottery winning tickets sold at McGowan’s Spar Store, Kinlough, Co. Leitrim.

18th March 2006 - Lotto- €225,000

10th October 2015 -Lotto Plus 2 -€250,000

20th August 2016 - Lotto- €11,179,627

18th August 2018 - Lotto Plus 2 - €250,000

1st September 2019 - Daily Million - €1,000,000