Do you know the next Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year?

Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year 2020 are looking for nominations.

Do you know someone who has contributed to life in Leitrim in a special way?

Anyone can nominate a person that they think deserves this special recognition by their community. It could be someone who always helps others in some voluntary way or someone who has faced difficulties in life and has shown great bravery and acceptance.

It could be anyone from 18 to 80 years who has shown a generosity of spirit and thereby has been an inspiration to us all.

Nominations for Leitrim Guardian Person of the Year 2020 should be forwarded to Fr John Sexton as soon as possible to his email: fjsexton@gmail.com. Please make sure permission has been sought from the nominee before putting them forward. Nominations must include information about the nominee, information about their contribution to the county and why you are nominating them.

