Blustery day ahead in Leitrim

Today will be blustery or windy with fresh to strong, gusty northwest winds.

There'll be a mixture of sunshine and showers, some of them heavy. Drier, brighter conditions will extend from the west through the late afternoon and evening. Highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.

TONIGHT

Tonight will be largely dry with clear spells. Fresh, gusty northwest breezes will gradually ease and become light to moderate by morning. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.