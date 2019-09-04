Two women due to appear in court following Longford arrests

Gardaí in Longford investigating the activities of organised crime gangs in Longford have charged two of the woman that were arrested in Longford town on two days ago.

A 43 year old woman and a 41 year old woman were charged late last night and are due to appear at Athlone District District court this morning, Wednesday, at 10.30a.m.

A third woman was released without charge and a file will be prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.

