Tax matters for self employed artists in The Dock

Working as a self employed artist has its challenges. Many arts professionals are juggling part time jobs and generating income from a number of different sources which can be confusing when making your end of year tax return.



To address some of these issues Creative Frame is organising a morning tax talk with Chartered Accountant John Dempsey. This informative session and will cover everything an artist needs to know about their tax liability, from making tax returns as a self employed artist, applying for artists’ exemption, vat and when it applies for artists to the importance of keeping accurate accounts. The event which will take the form of an interactive seminar with plenty of time for general.



A Q & A will take place in the The Dock Arts Centre, Carrick-on-Shannon from 10am to 12.30 pm on Thursday, September 5.

Individual artists who have specific queries regarding their taxation or who may be seeking advice on their tax return for 2018 will have an opportunity to have a one to one consultation with John in the afternoon.

These 25 minute consultations will take place from 2pm – 5pm for an additional fee of €5 payable at registration. Places are limited and advance booking is advised.

Booking for this event can be made on The Dock website at

http://www.thedock.ie/events/tax-matters-

for-self-employed-artists



Creative Frame is a free membership network for artists and creative practitioners based in Leitrim and the surrounding areas.

It was set up to support the ongoing professional development and growth of Leitrim’s vibrant creative sector and to help people to actively shape their own career progression.

