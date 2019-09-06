Literature to the fore in The Dock’s new Autumn programme

Literature, writing, reading and learning are very much to the fore in The Dock’s September and October programme of events.



Among the events is Writers At The Dock an informal weekly workshop led by Gerry Boland that will give you the opportunity to work alongside other writers in a group setting to develop new work and writing skills.

These are popular sessions so please contact Gerry Boland in advance of turning up for your first session, just to check that there are spaces available gerry.boland@gmail.com 087 639 7557. There is a cost of €5 towards room rental costs

Word Corner Café is an informal and free monthly get together for sharing stories, poetry and other word works with other people.



If you want feedback you can get some but, if not, people are just happy to hear your work in a friendly constructive atmosphere. If you would like to take part, you can just come along to share work or just to listen and chat.

Everyone is welcome.

Beginning on September 14 and running for 6 weeks Gerry Boland will begin a Critical Reading and Writing Workshop. Gerry is an author and a poet, with nine published books, the latest being his debut collection of short stories, The Far Side of Happiness. He has many years’ experience of leading writing workshops.



In this series of one-and-a-half-hour workshops based around the short stories of John McGahern, six stories will be read, analysed and discussed. McGahern was a master of the short story form and it is hoped that all participants will learn much about their own writing through this exploration of McGahern’s extraordinary work. (See article above).

Writing will also feature on Culture Night on Friday, September 20 as The Dock presents a free rehearsed reading of The Arignaramus, a one man show written by Wayne Denniston and starring Conor Lambert.



The performance is suitable for adults only and while free is a ticketed event of 50 minutes in duration.

With the Iron Mountain Literature Festival coming up on Saturday, October 5 with special guests Marian Keyes and Michael Harding there is plenty for those of you who love literature to look forward to.

Full details on what is a very busy programme are available on www.thedock.ie or from The Dock free printed events guide which you will find at locations throughout the county.

