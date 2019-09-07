Call for volunteers for Sligo Pride festival

This year Sligo saw the return of Sligo Pride Festival to the streets of Sligo City.



Hundreds turned out to show their Pride and solidarity with members of the LGBT+ community in Sligo and the North-West.

The organisers will be hosting a public consultation and AGM on Friday, September 13 from 4pm until 6pm in Sligo City Hall.

This is the first time in history of Pride in Sligo in which a public AGM will be hosted in Sligo City Hall.

They are looking forward to meeting with the wider Sligo community to hear your thoughts on Sligo Pride 2019 and plans for the future.



Pride is both a celebration and a continued protest, as such it makes sense to send a clear message that LGBT+ members of the community are supported by their local government.

If you are interested in joining the Sligo Pride Committee or volunteering over the next year to make Sligo Pride Festival even bigger and better next year, please do get in touch.



Email info@ sligopride.com or contact them through the website www.sligopride.com.

You can also find them on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Sligo Pride Festival:

Sligo Pride Festival is a community-lead festival for members of the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender community in Sligo and the surrounding areas.

The aim is to facilitate Pride as an annual festival celebrating diversity and the LGBT+ movement.

