BEAM meeting for Leitrim farmers tonight

The Department of Agriculture, Food and the Marine is hosting a BEAM Clinic on Tuesday, September 10 from 10am to 4pm

in Dept. of Agriculture offices, Drumshanbo.

The closing date has being extended to Sunday the 15 September.

Leitrim IFA Executive are also holding a meeting for their members to discuss this issue and the livestock sector in Berry’s, Drumshanbo, tonight Wednesday, September 4 at 9pm.

Speakers will include Enda Gilraine, agricultural consultant and Padraic Joyce, IFA Connacht chairperson.

All farmers welcome to attend.