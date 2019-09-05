Potential disruption to water supply in Carrick-on-Shannon and surrounding areas

As part of the National Leakage Reduction Programme, valve installation works may cause supply disruptions to Dublin Road, Carrick-on-Shannon and surrounding areas in Co Leitrim.

Works are scheduled to take place from 8am today, Thursday until 3am on 6 September.

Irish Water recommends that you allow 2-3 hours after the estimated restoration time for your supply to fully return.