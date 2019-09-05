Sponsored

Sunny Kids Korner afterschool club opens its doors in Carrick-on-Shannon

Leitrim Observer reporter

Reporter:

Leitrim Observer reporter

Email:

editor@leitrimobserver.ie

Sunny Kids Korner afterschool club opens its doors in Carrick-on-Shannon

A beautiful and fun filled space at Sunny Kids Korner

Sunny Kids Korner is a brand new afterschool club which has opened at 1 Park Lane, Carrick-on-Shannon, Co Leitrim.

They afterschool caters for primary school children and  provides a high quality environment with vetted and fully qualified staff. 

This is a family run business.

The owners, having children themselves, opened the afterschool club with the goal to create a fun and safe environment for  children to play and learn through activities. 

They have different play activities to suit a wide range of ages (age 2+).

Doors are now open for service from 10am-6pm. Parent and child time takes place from 10am - 1pm.

Everybody welcome!   

Call or text to book a space, as spaces are limited - 083 377 3203 or email sunnykidskorner@gmail.com

You can also find out more on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/sunnykidskorner/ 