Funeral arrangements for victim of road accident Alan Crowe

Funeral arrangements have been announced for the late Alan Crowe who died following a road traffic collision with a school bus outside Cloone yesterday, September 4.

Mr Crowe from from Lear, Mohill was riding a motorbike which was in a collision with a school bus on the Cloone to Gorvagh road near Cloone Village around 8am on Wednesday morning.

His death notice reads:

The death has occurred of Alan Crowe, of Leer, Mohill, Co. Leitrim, Wednesday, 4th September, 2019 tragically following an accident. Beloved son of James and Carmel. Predeceased by his brother Ian. Deeply regretted and sadly missed by his parents, his brother David, sisters Diane and Laura, grandmother Lily Crowe (Dromad), uncles, aunts, cousins, work colleagues, neighbours and friends.

Safe in the arms of Jesus,

Funeral service will take place on Saturday, 7th of September 2019, at 4.00pm to St. Ann’s Church of Ireland, Annaduff followed by interment to the adjoining churchyard. House private please.