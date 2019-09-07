Dry Saturday expected in Leitrim

Make an effort to get outdoors today as Met Eireann is forecasting a dry day today.

A mix of cloud and sunny spells are expected though a few light showers may occur too. Highest temperatures of 16 to 18 degrees Celsius, best values in the south, in mostly light northwest breezes.

Overall dry and calm tonight with clear spells. Lowest temperatures 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.

