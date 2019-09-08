Rain returns today in Leitrim

Today, Sunday, September 8 will bring rain and drizzle to Atlantic counties into the afternoon, turning heavier into the evening.

Mildest, driest and brightest further east with some sunny spells. Feeling rather mild and humid with highs of 16 to 18 degrees, in mostly light southwest breezes.

Unfortunately it doesn't look very exciting newt week with mixed and unsettled forecast with an Atlantic flow feeding in sometimes heavy falls of rain - currently most of this looks likely after-dark.

Tonight will be wet with persistent rain and spot flooding. Lowest temperatures 9 to 12 degrees Celsius, in mostly light southwest breezes.

