Deaths in Leitrim - Tuesday, September 10, 2019

The following deaths have occurred in the Leitrim area:

Bridget Rose (Betty) Galligan, Dromore, Ballinamore, Leitrim

Peacefully, at her residence, Saturday 7th September. Pre-deceased by her brothers Pete and Thomas and her sister Jannie. She will be sadly missed by her sister Mary U.S.A., her nieces, nephews, relatives, neighbours and friends. Funeral Mass on Tuesday morning at 11am at St. Patrick's Church, Ballinamore followed by burial in Oughteragh Cemetery, Ballinamore.

May she Rest in Peace.