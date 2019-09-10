Dry start but outbreaks of rain in Leitrim today

Dry to start with some early sunshine. However, cloud will steadily build during the morning and outbreaks of rain will edge in. There will be outbreaks rain and drizzle during the afternoon and evening and it will become increasingly windy. Top temperatures will range 15 to 17 degrees in freshening southwest winds.

TONIGHT

Wet and windy overnight with outbreaks of rain and drizzle. Minimum temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees in strong and gusty southwest winds.