Woman wrongly taken to court over TV licence

A Drumshanbo woman was “wrongly taken to court” for having no TV licence last Monday, September 2.

Jacinta Molloy of 20 Naomh Padraig, Drumcoura, Drumshanbo was charged with no TV licence at her address on January 9, 2019.

Carrick-on-Shannon District Court heard from TV inspector Mr Reilly that he called to the house on the above date following information that there was no TV licence at the address. His notes currently tell him that a licence had since been taken out and the loss of revenue to the state was €79.

Solicitor John McNulty put it to the inspector that Ms Molloy said she had a TV licence but didn’t have it to hand. The inspector said she did tell him this, but his information said she did not have a TV licence.

Mr McNulty handed in the licence which covered the date and added “she always had a licence.”

He went on to say after she renewed her annual TV licence in July, she received a letter from An Post saying it had been reduced in time and will need to be renewed in September again.

The TV licence inspector said his information was “incorrect” and he offered an apology.

Mr McNulty said when Mr Reilly was told by his client that she said she had a TV licence he should have alerted a higher authority within An Post to investigate the matter before court proceedings.

Judge Kevin Kilrane said Ms Molloy was “wrongly taken to court.” He apologised on behalf of Carrick-on-Shannon District Court.

He dismissed the case and awarded Ms Molloy €300 costs for her day in court.