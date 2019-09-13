Dumping cleaned up at North Leitrim beauty spot

Leitrim County Council's Environment Department arranged a cleanup of two illegal dumping sites on Dough Mountain in North Leitrim on Wednesday, September 11.

Dough Mountain is part of the Dough / Thur Mountain Natural Heritage Area (NHA), one of only nine such sites in County Leitrim.

The area is a beautiful place to hike with stunning views, and it is an important site for many bird species including hen harriers, red grouse, and sand martins.

Why would anyone want to drive up to this scenic part of lovely Leitrim and spoil it by dumping waste illegally?

Amazingly, while clean up works were ongoing at the second site, a very thoughtful person drove up to Dough Mountain and illegally dumped waste at the first location - which had just been cleared of all waste! This was within an hour of the site being cleared!

As part of the Anti Dumping Initiative funding Leitrim County Council has also sourced a number of new high spec covert cameras to use in remote illegal dumping sites such as this. Illegal dumpers beware.

Do the right thing, and keep Leitrim Lovely.