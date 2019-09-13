Fáilte Ireland searches for destinations with the Best Health and Well-Being Tourism

Fáilte Ireland is searching for emerging destinations providing a ‘health and well-being’ tourism experience as part of the European Destination of Excellence (EDEN) Awards.

With the deadline in two weeks, the National Tourism Development Authority is encouraging destinations in Ireland offering a sustainable and well-developed health & well-being tourist experience characteristic of their region, to get their applications in by Friday, 27th September.

EDEN is an EU project promoting sustainable tourism development across the European Union and is currently held every two years in 29 member states. Previous Irish winners include Scattery Island, (Cultural & Heritage), the Burren Food Trail (Tourism & Local Gastronomy), the Great Western Greenway (Tourism & the Regeneration of Physical Sites) and Loop Head (Aquatic Tourism).

The National Tourism Development Authority, is looking for applications from businesses along the Wild Atlantic Way, Irelands Ancient East, Ireland’s Hidden Heartlands and Dublin that offer a variety of health and well-being tourism activities, including yoga and meditation, sport and fitness, and nutritional programmes provided by various services and facilities from spa resorts to activity providers.

Full competition details are available from eden.helpdesk@failteireland.ie

The closing date for entries is 4pm on Friday, 27th September 2019.