Sunny spells this afternoon in Leitrim

Any lingering drizzle or mist will clear away southwards in the early morning and sunny spells will gradually break through by early afternoon. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees (north to south of province), in light north to northeast breezes.

TONIGHT

Dry but rather chilly tonight with clear spells. Mist and fog setting in later, especially across inland areas. Lowest temperatures will range 3 to 7 degrees in near calm.