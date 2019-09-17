Tenders now being sought for internal fit out of Mohill Library

Leitrim County Council, on behalf of Leitrim Peace IV Partnership are seeking suitably qualified Interior Designers with expertise in Library Design to design the layout and furnish the newly extended Mohill Library.

The tender must include appropriate furniture and equipment required for this new multi use community space.

The Closing date for receipt of Tender Documents is October 2.

The renovation is expected to be completed by January 2020 and will include a multi-purpose space called a Peace Room.

Innovative activities such as lego mornings for children and parents will take place in the room. There will also be improved toilet facilities as well as a magic table which will benefit older people and people with autism.

