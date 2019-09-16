Applications closing soon for free Design Skills and Digital Fabrication QQI Level 5 course in Mohill

Would you like the opportunity to complete a hands-on course teaching you core design skills including the use of digital fabrication machines including laser cutters, 3D printers and vinyl cutters? Well the Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (ETB) is offering free places on a QQI Level Design Skills and Digital Fabrication course in Mohill.

The course aims to provide learners with a broad overview of design and digital fabrication over 10 weeks, part time.

No previous design experience is required as the course will start from scratch. The course would suit those who are thinking of returning to education or considering changing their career path.

The course will start on Friday, September 27 and there will be an informal information session / interview / registration session in Mohill Enterprise Centre beforehand for anyone interested.

The best way to get signed up is to either email info@fablabmh.org or info@mct.ie or call Fab Lab on 087-628-6808.