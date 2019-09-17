Irish food Champions host celebration of community at sell-out Boxty Without Borders event

Last Sunday, August 15, the Irish Food Champions Assembly (IFCA) hosted a lunch to remember on Belcoo Bridge, welcoming over 150 guests to take their seat for Boxty Without Borders.

A long table ran from one side of the bridge to the other and from one neighbouring country to another.

This special one-off event celebrated the very best food and drink from the surrounding counties and the wider island of Ireland, with a focus on the traditional boxty dish.

Speaking at the event, John Mulcahy, a food tourism activist and member of the Irish Food Champions Assembly said: "This celebration of community and togetherness at our geographical border is a reminder that food has no boundaries. Today we had over 24 food and drink producers uniting food and beverages, agriculture and tourism and everyone working together, these gastronomic experiences can be the industry of every parish and village in the country. Our hope is that no matter what the future holds, Boxty Without Borders will set the groundwork for future food tourism collaborations between counties and communities all over Ireland."

For more information on the Irish Food Champions Assembly see www.irishfoodchampions.com