Put the kettle on for Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning this September 19th!

Ireland’s Biggest Coffee Morning for Hospice Together with Bewley’s takes place tomorrow, Thursday, September 19th.

That’s the day when people everywhere will share a cup of Bewley’s coffee to support their local hospice and their vital work caring for people in their local communities nationwide.

It’s really easy to take part. Coffee Morning is the largest annual fundraiser for North West Hospice. Last year, North West Hospice raised over €112,000 through 300 coffee mornings. All money raised goes directly to North West Hospice essential palliative care services.

Laura Comiskey of North West Hospice said” Coffee Morning is the biggest fundraiser of the year for North West Hospice. Funds raised will go directly towards our specialist palliative care service and to support those living with life-limiting illness in our community. To maintain our current level of service, we have to fundraise over €1 million every year which is an ongoing huge challenge. By hosting a coffee morning, you can make a difference to people’s lives and help us continue to help our community. Coffee mornings happen in all shapes and sizes: People have them in their own homes with their family and friends or in their workplaces or local communities”.