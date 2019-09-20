Students turn out in force to Climate Strike in Manorhamilton

Students turned out in force at the Climate Strike at St Claire's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton.

According to johnny Gogan "It started out with a small group and finished up with the school facilitating all classes to turn out to make their feelings felt on the Climate Emergency."

Carrick-on-Shannon Environmental Groups have a Climate Walk in the county town at 1.30pm today. Starting from Carrick Community School sports hall, the walk aims to raise awareness about the issue of climate change.

