Students turn out in force to Climate Strike in Manorhamilton
Students turned out in force at the Climate Strike at St Claire's Comprehensive, Manorhamilton.
According to johnny Gogan "It started out with a small group and finished up with the school facilitating all classes to turn out to make their feelings felt on the Climate Emergency."
In an area that as being at risk from fracking and whose neighbours Fermanagh is still under licence #ClimateStrikes #climatestrike #ClimateEmergency #ClimateAction Manorhamilton #Leitrim @SCC_Ireland @ExtinctRebelsIE #KeepItInTheGround pic.twitter.com/M8P1LBYcVe— Love Leitrim (@love_leitrim) September 20, 2019
Carrick-on-Shannon Environmental Groups have a Climate Walk in the county town at 1.30pm today. Starting from Carrick Community School sports hall, the walk aims to raise awareness about the issue of climate change.
