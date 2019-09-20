Gardai carrying out raids in Cavan following Lunney abduction and torture

An Garda Síochána are continuing to liaise closely with, and assist, the Police Service of Northern Ireland into the investigation into the serious assault on Kevin Lunney.



Kevin Lunney was abducted from his car, near his home in Derrylin, Co. Fermanagh at around 6.40pm on Tuesday 17 September, and was seriously assaulted before being left at the side of the road at Drumcoughill, Cornafean, County Cavan some time before 9pm. He was discovered by local residents just before 9pm and was brought to hospital with serious injuries to his face and leg.



An Garda Síochána have today carried out a number of searches in the Cavan area, which are ongoing at this time.



Deputy Commissioner John Twomey speaking today in Cavan, where he was fully briefed by local Garda Management and assured them of the full support of the Garda Organisation, said "the local community and all normal people in a democratic society, and An Garda Síochána are outraged at this savage and horrific attack on a business man going about his normal business. An Garda Síochána will make every effort to bring these violent criminals to justice, but we need the support of the local community in order to do so”



Chief Superintendent John O'Reilly, Cavan/ Monaghan Garda Division leading the investigation stated that ‘An Garda Síochána has committed significant local resources to an incredibly serious investigation and will continue to do so into the future, fully supported by national units, in order to bring this investigation to a successful conclusion. My team and I continue to support Mr. Lunney and his family and work closely with the management team of Quinn Industrial Holdings (QIH).'



An Garda Síochána and the Police Service of Northern Ireland continue to appeal for any person who may have seen a black saloon Audi being driven in the Derrylin, Fermanagh / Swanlinbar, Killeshandra Cavan areas to make contact.



An Garda Síochána are appealing for anyone who may have been driving in the Fermanagh/ Cavan border region over the course of Tuesday evening, between 6pm – 10pm, who may have dash cam footage to contact us.



Anyone person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/ Fermanagh border area over recent years can contact An Garda Síochána at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station or The Police Service of Northern Ireland at 101, quoting reference number 1748 of 17/09/19.



Alternatively if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.