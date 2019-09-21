Community supports Quinn's Kevin Lunney

A large crowd turned out in Derrylin yesterday afternoon in solidarity with Quinn Industrial Holdings Director Kevin Lunney.

The 50-year-old was abducted, assaulted and left on the side of the road in Cavan on Tuesday night.

In a statement, the staff of QIH said an attack on Mr Lunney is an attack on the entire community, and that those carried out the acts do not represent them.

