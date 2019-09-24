Gardaí complete Cavan search and appeal for dashcam footage in Kevin Lunney assault investigation

Gardaí have completed their search today in the Ballinagh area of Cavan as part of the investigation into the assault of Kevin Lunney on Tuesday, September 17.

For operational reasons An Garda Siochana is not making any further comment in relation to this search although it is believed that they plan to move a container from the site for further investigation. It is also believed that forensic evidence has been discovered.

The Gardai are continuing to liaise closely and assist the Police Service of Northern Ireland into the investigation into the serious assault on Kevin Lunney.

The Gardai are extending their appeal to any person in the wider Cavan area extending from Ballyconnell/ Belturbet to Cavan town, Ballinagh and the townland of Drumbade who saw a black saloon Audi on Tuesday, September 17 between the hours of 6pm – 10pm or any person with dashcam footage along the N87, N3, N55 and local roads to make contact.

An Garda Siochana further appeals to any person who has any information on this criminal attack or other criminal activities which have taken place in the Cavan/ Fermanagh border area over recent years to make contact with An Garda Siochana at Cavan Garda Station 049 4368800, the Garda Confidential Number 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station