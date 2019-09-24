Don't miss: First Days at School in Leitrim Observer tomorrow
Leitrim's First days at School 2019
The wait is over - The First Days of School supplement covering all 40 primary schools in Co Leitrim will be in the paper tommorrow Septemver 25.
Our photographer Willie Donnellan visited all schools around the county and captured images of all the new faces in Junior Infants this year.
This is a treasured keepsake for years to come and something to look back on for years for new students.
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on