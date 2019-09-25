An Ogeous Brose in The Bush Hotel

Shannon Gaels GAA are delighted once again to host another great play starring Seamus O'Rourke An Ogeous Brose.

The play is in The Bush Hotel on Friday, October 4.



This will be the fourth year Seamus has come to The Bush Hotel with plays, a great venue to watch the notoriously funny Carrigallen man.



This time Seamus has teamed up again with Cavan's John McManus and it promises to be a classic.

A grumpy builder, (Seamus O’Rourke) and his young Shaki­ra loving labourer (Char­lie McGuinness) arrive on Mogue’s Island to dig a grave in the depts of winter.



It’s cold and eerie and full of myth. The more they dig, the more they realise that this was not such a good idea. Has Barney Bellew and Hector Hoctor really got something in common?



Well, it just might be that they are both entangled in and ancient curse.

An Ogeous Brose is scary and funny in equal measure where you can expect the unexpected.

So don't miss out, Friday, October 4 at 8pm in The Bush Hotel.



Tickets cost €15 and can be bought at The Bush Hotel or Sean 086 6070590.

