Massive auction for Step West tonight in Carrick-on-Shannon

Kathleen O'Connor from St Mary's Close, Carrick-on-Shannon will host a massive auction this Thursday, September 26 in The Bush Hotel at 7pm.

The auction is a fundraiser in aid of STEP WEST for Mobility in aid of providing an exoskeleton for people with mobility impairments in the West of Ireland.

Read Also: Local man Gerry Phillips returns to South Africa as part of Mellon Educate Building Blitz

Kathleen has been working really hard in recent weeks to gather an impressive range of luxury goods, items, furniture, jewellery, art, vouchers, household goods, fashion items etc.

There will be something for everyone and you are sure to grab a great bargain!

Catalogue price including bidding number €5. Sponsor Padraig Glancy SuperValu.