Free showing of Calamity Jane at Carrick Cineplex

In collaboration with Irish Cinema Audiences project, Age Action Ireland and Carrick Cineplex invite you to join them during Positive Ageing Week for an afternoon of cinema 1950s style on Tuesday October 1 at Carrick Cineplex.

This free event will include a screening of Calamity Jane (1953), a short presentation about the Irish Cinema Audiences project and post-screening discussion, during which participants will have the opportunity to share their own cinema-going memories. All welcome!

Tickets are free, but numbers are limited. To reserve your ticket please register below.

Website:https://irishcinemaaudiences.maynoothuniversity.ie/

This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under the Marie Skłodowska-Curie grant agreement No 713279.

Also read: New Armed Support Unit base in Cavan operational from today