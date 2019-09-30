Leitrim County Council not in position to look into future impact of Ash Dieback

Carrigallen councillor Paddy O’Rourke brought up the issue of Ash Dieback in the county, which he said is “not confined to ash trees.”



He asked the council what they are doing about the future impact on public roads of these trees dying.

Senior Council Engineer Darragh O’Boyle told members that hedge and trees along the roadside are the responsibility of the landowners and a grant is in place to help with trimming.



Cllr Caillian Ellis supported his party colleague and said he has ash trees affected by the disease.

He noted that Bus Eireann are currently discussing discontinuing some buses down roads which over hanging trees.

Mr O’Boyle said there is “no budget” to have trees along the roadside of Leitrim’s expansive road network tested.

Cllr O’Rourke asked “can we afford to let this issue tick away?”



Cllr O’Rourke said he will go back to the concerned landowners and tell them “Leitrim County council are not in a position to look into Ash Dieback.”



The first confirmed finding of Ash Dieback in Ireland was made in 2012 at a forestry site in Leitrim which had been planted in 2009 with trees imported from continental Europe.



Members of the public are told to report any suspected new Ash Dieback on forestprotection@agriculture.gov.ie or using the tree Check app on treecheck.net

