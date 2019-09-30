NEWS
Gold and bronze medals for Leitrim Tidy Towns Winners
Leitrim towns and villages scooped high praise at this year’s National Tidy Towns Awards with gold and bronze medals coming to the county.
For the second year in a row, picturesque Carrick-on-Shannon was crowned as Leitrim’s tidiest town and also picked up a prestigious Gold Medal Award. It scored 336 points.
Just four points behind on 332, the beauty of Dromod was recognised with a Bronze Medal. The village was Highly Commended.
Well deserved recognition for Cloone too as the village was Commended by this year’s Tidy Towns judges for its score of 320.
No doubt there will be sheer delight in Newtowngore as the village received an Endeavour Award for their work in this year’s Tidy Towns Awards. The village scored 276 points.
Glaslough in Co Monaghan was named the overall nationwide winner with 346 points. It won a €10,000 prize fund. See this year’s Leitrim Tidy Towns winners below:
Cloone 320
Drumsna 313
Drumkeeran 312
Fenagh 304
Jamestown 301
Keshcarrigan 292
Newtowngore 276
Tullaghan 249
Dromod 332
Drumshanbo 319
Mohill 308
Carrigallen 273
Ballinamore 314
Dromahair 313
Kinlough 292
Manorhamilton 278
Carrick-on-Shannon 336
For more details check out www.tidytowns.ie
