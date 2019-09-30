NEWS

Gold and bronze medals for Leitrim Tidy Towns Winners

Sarah Smyth

Reporter:

Sarah Smyth

Top honours for Leitrim towns and villages in Tidy Towns Awards

Leitrim towns and villages scooped high praise at this year’s National Tidy Towns Awards with gold and bronze medals coming to the county.

For the second year in a row, picturesque Carrick-on-Shannon was crowned as Leitrim’s tidiest town and also picked up a prestigious Gold Medal Award. It scored 336 points.

Just four points behind on 332, the beauty of Dromod was recognised with a Bronze Medal. The village was Highly Commended.  

Well deserved recognition for Cloone too as the village was Commended by this year’s Tidy Towns judges for its score of 320.

No doubt there will be sheer delight in Newtowngore as the village received an Endeavour Award for their work in this year’s Tidy Towns Awards.  The village scored 276 points.

Glaslough in Co Monaghan was named the overall nationwide winner with 346 points. It won a €10,000 prize fund. See this year’s Leitrim Tidy Towns winners below: 

Cloone 320 

Drumsna 313 

Drumkeeran 312 

Fenagh 304 

Jamestown 301 

Keshcarrigan 292 

Newtowngore 276 

Tullaghan 249 

Dromod 332 

Drumshanbo 319 

Mohill 308

Carrigallen 273 

Ballinamore 314 

Dromahair 313 

Kinlough 292 

Manorhamilton 278 

Carrick-on-Shannon 336

For more details check out www.tidytowns.ie