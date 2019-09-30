Gold and bronze medals for Leitrim Tidy Towns Winners

Leitrim towns and villages scooped high praise at this year’s National Tidy Towns Awards with gold and bronze medals coming to the county.

For the second year in a row, picturesque Carrick-on-Shannon was crowned as Leitrim’s tidiest town and also picked up a prestigious Gold Medal Award. It scored 336 points.

Just four points behind on 332, the beauty of Dromod was recognised with a Bronze Medal. The village was Highly Commended.

Well deserved recognition for Cloone too as the village was Commended by this year’s Tidy Towns judges for its score of 320.

No doubt there will be sheer delight in Newtowngore as the village received an Endeavour Award for their work in this year’s Tidy Towns Awards. The village scored 276 points.

Glaslough in Co Monaghan was named the overall nationwide winner with 346 points. It won a €10,000 prize fund. See this year’s Leitrim Tidy Towns winners below:

Cloone 320

Drumsna 313

Drumkeeran 312

Fenagh 304

Jamestown 301

Keshcarrigan 292

Newtowngore 276

Tullaghan 249

Dromod 332

Drumshanbo 319

Mohill 308

Carrigallen 273

Ballinamore 314

Dromahair 313

Kinlough 292

Manorhamilton 278

Carrick-on-Shannon 336

For more details check out www.tidytowns.ie