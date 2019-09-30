Work set to begin on former Ballinamore Courthouse this week

Work is set to begin this week on waterproofing the historic former Ballinamore Courthouse.

The court was closed in 2009 and due to water ingress, serious damage has occurred to the interior.

After a number of years of campaigning the Courts Service agreed to carry out works to stop further water ingress at the site.

Cllr Caillian Ellis said he has received notification that works will begin this week on the historic building.

Scaffolding is expected to be erected in the coming days and Cllr Ellis said that he hoped works will be completed as quickly as possible to prevent further damage to this listed building.

"I welcome moves to make this building waterproof but we must ensure that the interior furniture and fittings are retained and protected in this structure. This building, may in the future, become a historic location with tourism potential and we must protect the interior to ensure that it is saved for the future," he said.